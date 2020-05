Chadwick Boseman Spotted Walking With a Stick Amid Concerning Weight Loss Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The 'Black Panther' actor, who has sparked concerns among fans over his drastic weight loss, is photographed using a walking stick and a scarf around his face while visiting a local cafe. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this