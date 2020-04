Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

President *Donald Trump* trolled his critics on Wednesday as he acknowledged the news that Michigan Congressman *Justin Amash* is taking steps to set up a third-party candidacy against him in the 2020 election. President *Donald Trump* trolled his critics on Wednesday as he acknowledged the news that Michigan Congressman *Justin Amash* is taking steps to set up a third-party candidacy against him in the 2020 election. 👓 View full article