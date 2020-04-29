Jared Kushner Deems Response to Coronavirus a ‘Great Success Story’: We Have Achieved All Milestones
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () Jared Kushner, senior advisor and son-in-law to President Donald Trump, deemed the federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic "a great success story" on Wednesday's Fox and Friends, claiming, "We have achieved all the different milestones that are needed."
