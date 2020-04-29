Global  

Billy Eichner Jokes He's Tired of Carrying Chris Evans' Career on His Shoulders, Chris Responds!

Just Jared Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Billy Eichner and Chris Evans had a fun exchange on Twitter! A hilarious Billy on the Street video featuring Billy, Chris, and Paul Rudd got nominated for a Webby Award. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Evans “Hey @ChrisEvans you little slut our Billy on the Street video just got nominated for a [...]
