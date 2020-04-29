Fans Thought Chrissy Teigen Confirmed Gigi Hadid's Pregnancy News, But...
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () News broke this week that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together, and fans anxiously awaited confirmation directly from the couple. Well, official confirmation from Zayn and Gigi has not yet come, but, another celebrity seemed to tweet out a confirmation. “Gigi Hadid is pregnant and Gigi from shahs had her [...]
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Reportedly Expecting First Child Malik and Hadid have not personally announced the news, but multiple outlets claim to have confirmed it through various reputable sources. TMZ says “family sources” told them that Hadid is 20 weeks along and that both families are “very...
Fashion model Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together. The news of the 'Victoria's Secret' model's pregnancy was... Mid-Day Also reported by •Lainey Gossip •E! Online
