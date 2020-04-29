Meghan Markle Surprises Charity With Video Call - Watch!
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () Meghan Markle is continuing to do good work amid the pandemic. Following her leave from royal life, the 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex spoke with one of the clients at Smart Works, a charity that helps women to find employment which she became the patron back in January last year. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics [...]
