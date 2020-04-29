Global  

Meghan Markle Surprises Charity With Video Call - Watch!

Just Jared Wednesday, 29 April 2020
Meghan Markle is continuing to do good work amid the pandemic. Following her leave from royal life, the 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex spoke with one of the clients at Smart Works, a charity that helps women to find employment which she became the patron back in January last year. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics [...]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Meghan praises intern hopeful during video call

Meghan praises intern hopeful during video call 01:31

 The Duchess of Sussex has praised the “inspiring” work of a charity she supports which has adapted its work helping unemployed women due to the coronavirus outbreak. Meghan has said Smart Works was doing an “amazing” reorganising it is programs helping clients prepare for interviews and other...

