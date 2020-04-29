Meghan Markle Surprises Charity With Video Call - Watch!



Recent related videos from verified sources Prince Harry and Meghan Markle volunteer to deliver meals in Los Angeles



On Wednesday, the royal couple volunteered with Project Angel Food in West Hollywood, California. to help deliver meals to those in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published 2 weeks ago Meghan Markle to narrate new Disney movie



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced plans to step down as "senior" members of the royal family at the end of March. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published on March 27, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Here's Why Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Did Charity Work During Coronavirus Pandemic Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have felt “helpless,” which lead to them doing charity work to contribute in the Los Angeles...

Just Jared 1 week ago



Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have Not Had Any Visitors During Their Quarantine Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle are currently quarantining together with their son Archie, who turns one next month, at a home in the Los Angeles area....

Just Jared 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this