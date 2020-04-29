Orioles' Trey Mancini Diagnosed with Stage 3 Colon Cancer at Age 28



Recent related videos from verified sources Orioles' Trey Mancini Recovering From Colon Cancer Surgery



Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini was diagnosed with colon cancer in early March when doctors found a tumor during a colonoscopy. He now says he started chemotherapy on April 13 for stage 3.. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 01:35 Published 20 hours ago This Is the Age When Americans Say You’re Actually ‘Old’



Recent related news from verified sources Orioles OF Mancini understands risk of COVID during chemo BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini feels fortunate to have undergone colon cancer surgery before doctors became absorbed in treating COVID-19,...

Seattle Times 2 hours ago



Orioles' Trey Mancini faces 6 months of chemo with Stage 3 colon cancer Baltimore Orioles outfielder and first baseman Trey Mancini revealed Tuesday he is in the midst of six months of chemotherapy as he fights Stage III colon...

CBC.ca 1 day ago



