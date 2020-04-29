Global  

Orioles' Trey Mancini Diagnosed with Stage 3 Colon Cancer at Age 28

Just Jared Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Trey Mancini, one of the star players for the Baltimore Orioles, has revealed he has stage 3 colon cancer at the age of 28. After getting some blood results with low iron, Trey went in for a colonoscopy and endoscopy, and doctors presumed he had Celiac Disease. Instead, they found a malignant tumor in his [...]
Orioles Outfielder Trey Mancini Has Stage 3 Colon Cancer

Orioles Outfielder Trey Mancini Has Stage 3 Colon Cancer

 Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini was diagnosed with colon cancer in early March when doctors found a tumor during a colonoscopy. He now says he started chemotherapy on April 13 for stage 3 colon cancer. Katie Johnston reports.

