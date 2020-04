Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion are teaming up. The Lemonade diva teamed up with the “Savage” rapper for a remix of Megan‘s hit song on Wednesday (April...

Beyoncé Just Blessed the Hive With New Music: Listen to ''Savage'' Remix Beyoncé is officially driving the boat. Hotties and Bey Hive, rejoice--Queen Bey has joined Megan Thee Stallion on the official remix of the 25-year-old's hit...

E! Online 48 minutes ago