Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Britney Spears is losing weight from missing her love, Sam Asghari! The 38-year-old Glory pop icon posted an update on her Instagram on Wednesday (April 29) amid the global health crisis. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Britney Spears “I have been quarantining since I got back from Louisiana weeks ago …. so basically [...] 👓 View full article