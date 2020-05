Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

James Corden underwent eye surgery amid the shelter-at-home orders in California. The 41-year-old talk show host announced that he will be taking a little break from the quarantine episodes of the Late Late Show as he recovers. “Hey all. I had to have minor surgery on my eye yesterday. I am doing well and recovering, [...] 👓 View full article