You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Beyoncé Joins Megan Thee Stallion's Remix for Disaster Relief



Beyoncé Joins Megan Thee Stallion's Remix for Disaster Relief Bey joined the new remix of Megan Thee Stallion's song, "Savage." Proceeds from the song will go to Bread Of Life, Inc., a disaster.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:50 Published 4 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources The Internet Uses Hilarious JAY-Z + Blue Ivy Meme To Co-Sign Beyoncé’s Savage Remix Bars The Internet can’t get enough of Beyoncé‘s “Savage” remix. Social media has reacted to Queen Bey throwing down some serious bars on Megan Thee...

SOHH 10 hours ago



Beyoncé’s Savage Remix Generates Nearly 2 Million Tweets + Epic Lil Nas X, Jordyn Woods, Zendaya + More Reactions The Internet can’t get enough of the “Savage” remix. The must-hear Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion collaboration has generated a massive outpouring of...

SOHH 5 hours ago





Tweets about this