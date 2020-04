Recent related videos from verified sources Supergran goes viral after jaw-dropping footballing trick shots



A soccer-loving supergran has become an internet sensation after videos of her performing jaw-dropping football trick shots from her wheelchair went viral.Violet Slater, 85, has been dubbed "Gran-aldo".. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:18 Published 3 weeks ago An aspiring teacher went viral teaching British Sign Language online



An aspiring PE teacher went viral after teaching British Sign Language online - now she wants Boris to change the UK's curriculum. University of Edinburgh undergrad Holly McConnell, 18, is.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:41 Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this Marcy RT @JustJared: After going viral yesterday, Will Reeve has some tips for anyone working from home and using video calls https://t.co/AU1lc… 28 minutes ago JustJared.com After going viral yesterday, Will Reeve has some tips for anyone working from home and using video calls https://t.co/AU1lcprIlA 44 minutes ago