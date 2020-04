Awe holuwatimilehin RT @enews: Kristin Cavallari's Latest Divorce Filing Makes Bombshell Claims About Her and Jay Cutler's Marriage https://t.co/EQ0qZoFf6A 3 minutes ago Jessica Finn E! News Exclusive: Kristin Cavallari Makes Bombshell Claims In New Divorce Filing About Her Marriage to Jay Cutler… https://t.co/0zygx4Lqpp 6 minutes ago E! News Kristin Cavallari's Latest Divorce Filing Makes Bombshell Claims About Her and Jay Cutler's Marriage https://t.co/EQ0qZoFf6A 14 minutes ago ᴍʀ. ᴊɪᴍᴍʏ's 🛢💱 Kristin Cavallari 'very torn' over Jay Cutler divorce 'because of the kids,' report says https://t.co/z5B482wtyx FO… https://t.co/JRAOimc69y 21 hours ago 9Honey Celebrity What does it mean? 🤔 https://t.co/H9I2n48H09 1 day ago Denise Donaldson This chic sounds way too busy to have full custody of her children. Kids will be raised by au pairs. For such a lov… https://t.co/FcWWWji6rX 2 days ago CHIEF RT @enews: Kristin Cavallari announced that she and Jay Cutler are getting a divorce after "growing apart". https://t.co/BSzeNNTWTK https:/… 3 days ago 9Now "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made,… https://t.co/cSMGS5haiA 3 days ago