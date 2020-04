Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Daily Wire editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro, who once railed against the specter of Obamacare "death panels," said on Wednesday that the country would have to make "actuarial" decisions about the risks of reopening the economy while noting that 81-year-old grandmas dying of Covid-19 is "not the same thing" as a 30-year-old succumbing to the virus.