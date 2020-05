Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

New details about the 911 call reporting an assault between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has been revealed. According to Page Six, the call was timestamped around 8:30 p.m. on May 21, 2016, which is the night Amber claims that Johnny repeatedly hit her, ripped out her hair, choked and nearly suffocated her. “Hi, I [...] 👓 View full article