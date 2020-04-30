Global  

Beyoncé Completely Bodies Megan Thee Stallion’s Hard-Hitting Savage Remix: “Gang, Gang, Gang!”

SOHH Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Beyoncé Completely Bodies Megan Thee Stallion’s Hard-Hitting Savage Remix: “Gang, Gang, Gang!”Grammy-winning singer Beyoncé is a true savage. The Houston native connects with fellow Texas music star Megan Thee Stallion for their new “Savage” remix banger. Queen x Meg On Wednesday, Bey shocked the world with her must-hear lyrics. The duo shocked fans with an uncensored, hard-hitting “Savage” collaboration. Over the course of four minutes, fellow […]

The post Beyoncé Completely Bodies Megan Thee Stallion’s Hard-Hitting Savage Remix: “Gang, Gang, Gang!” appeared first on .
