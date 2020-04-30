Global  

Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman Reunite in First 'Parks & Recreation Special' Clip - Watch!

Just Jared Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman are back in character for the Parks and Recreation Special. The two actors will be reuniting with their co-stars Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, and Jim O’Heir for the event. The special episode will focus around Leslie Knope’s attempt to stay connected [...]
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Parks and Recreation - Social Distancing Special Benefit Episode

Parks and Recreation - Social Distancing Special Benefit Episode 00:26

 Parks and Recreation - First Look at Social Distancing Special Benefit Episode Five years after audiences said goodbye to one of the most beloved comedies in TV history, the fine citizens of Pawnee, Ind., are reuniting for NBC and Universal Television’s all-original “A Parks and Recreation...

'Parks and Recreation' Set to Return for NBC Special | THR News [Video]

'Parks and Recreation' Set to Return for NBC Special | THR News

'Parks and Recreation' Set to Return for NBC Special | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:49Published
Parks and Recreation stars reuniting for fundraising special [Video]

Parks and Recreation stars reuniting for fundraising special

The cast of the hit TV comedy Parks and Recreation are reuniting for a lockdown special to benefit Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:39Published

Parks and Recreation Returns to TV for One-Night Coronavirus Special

The hit NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation, which ended in 2015, will be returning to television on Thursday for a one-night-only coronavirus special. The 30-minute...
Why Parks and Recreation Will Likely Never Do a Full Revival Season

Leslie Knope, Ron Swanson, Andy Dwyer and the rest of your favorite Pawnee pals are back for A Parks and Recreation Special, a new scripted half hour featuring...
