US Ambassador to India Ken Juster condoles demise of Irrfan Khan



Recent related videos from verified sources Actor Irrfan Khan, of ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ and ‘Life of Pi,’ dies at 54



Irrfan Khan, a veteran character actor in Bollywood movies and one of India’s best-known exports to Hollywood, has died. He was 54. Credit: KTLA Duration: 01:19 Published 6 hours ago Irrfan Khan, Star of 'Slumdog Millionaire,' 'Life of Pie,' Dead at 53



Irrfan Khan, Star of 'Slumdog Millionaire,' 'Life of Pie,' Dead at 53 His death was confirmed by Hardly Anonymous Communications (HAC), the actor's PR agency. HAC, via statement Khan was diagnosed.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:14 Published 11 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Janhvi Kapoor mourns the demise of Irrfan Khan Irrfan Khan left for the heavenly abode on Wednesday in Mumbai. The actor passed away after suffering complications due to colon infection. Bollywood celebs took...

IndiaTimes 3 hours ago



Alia shares a throwback picture of Irrfan B-town is mourning the demise of Irrfan Khan. The actor passed away early Wednesday afternoon in Mumbai. His last rites took place in Versova kabrastan in the...

IndiaTimes 15 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this