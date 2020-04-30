US Ambassador to India Ken Juster condoles demise of Irrfan Khan
Thursday, 30 April 2020 () US Ambassador to India, Ken Juster has condoled the demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan who passed away on Wednesday.
"Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go to the family and friends of Irrfan Khan, renowned and respected Indian film actor. He was a true talent in the cinema industry, and his loss will be deeply felt,"...
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai. The 53-year-old actor was hospitalized for colon infection. Tributes poured in for the Piku actor on his demise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the actory will be remembered for his ‘versatile performances’. President Ram Nath...