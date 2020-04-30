Oscars condole Irrfan's demise: Irrfan Khan left his imprint on global cinema
Thursday, 30 April 2020 () The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences better known as Oscars on Wednesday remembered the internationally acclaimed Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan and also condoled his demise.
"A mainstay of Bollywood cinema and incredible talent in films like 'Slumdog Millionaire,' 'Life of Pi' and 'The Namesake,' Irrfan Khan left his...
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai. The 53-year-old actor was hospitalized for colon infection. Tributes poured in for the Piku actor on his demise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the actory will be remembered for his ‘versatile performances’. President Ram Nath...