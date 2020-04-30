Global  

Oscars condole Irrfan's demise: Irrfan Khan left his imprint on global cinema

Mid-Day Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences better known as Oscars on Wednesday remembered the internationally acclaimed Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan and also condoled his demise.

"A mainstay of Bollywood cinema and incredible talent in films like 'Slumdog Millionaire,' 'Life of Pi' and 'The Namesake,' Irrfan Khan left his...
