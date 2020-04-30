Global  

Lunchbox actress Nimrat Kaur: Can't imagine I am talking about Irrfan Khan in past tense

Thursday, 30 April 2020
Actress Nimrat Kaur worked with Irrfan Khan in the much-feted film "The Lunchbox" that went on winning several award and accolades internationally. The news of his sudden demise came as shock to her.

"It is a personal loss for everyone at this point in time. For everyone who watched his movies or worked with him and met him...
News video: Irrfan Khan, Star of 'Slumdog Millionaire,' 'Life of Pie,' Dead at 53

Irrfan Khan, Star of 'Slumdog Millionaire,' 'Life of Pie,' Dead at 53 01:14

 Irrfan Khan, Star of 'Slumdog Millionaire,' 'Life of Pie,' Dead at 53 His death was confirmed by Hardly Anonymous Communications (HAC), the actor's PR agency. HAC, via statement Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in early 2018. According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' he had been in a Mumbai...

