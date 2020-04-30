Global  

Kodak Black Sells NBA YoungBoy Toilet Paper, The Weeknd Slated For American Dad, Russell Simmons Addresses Sexual Allegations

SOHH Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Kodak Black Sells NBA YoungBoy Toilet Paper, The Weeknd Slated For American Dad, Russell Simmons Addresses Sexual AllegationsThe rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on a bunch of topics including Kodak Black trolling NBA YoungBoy and The Weeknd heading to “American Dad” for a new episode. Kodak Strikes Again First, Jonny dishes on Kodak Black’s team going at NBA YoungBoy. He also talks about getting involved in […]

The post Kodak Black Sells NBA YoungBoy Toilet Paper, The Weeknd Slated For American Dad, Russell Simmons Addresses Sexual Allegations appeared first on .
