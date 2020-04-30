Mrinal Kulkarni on Irrfan Khan: He became emotional after losing his mother
Thursday, 30 April 2020 () Hindi and world cinema lost a shining star when Irrfan Khan passed away yesterday, April 29, 2020. The actor, who was battling Neuroendocrine cancer for two years, left his fans and the industry in shock and sorrow after he passed away.
Irrfan Khan was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri, Mumbai, for a...
Irrfan Khan, Star of 'Slumdog Millionaire,' 'Life of Pie,' Dead at 53 His death was confirmed by Hardly Anonymous Communications (HAC), the actor's PR agency. HAC, via statement Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in early 2018. According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' he had been in a Mumbai...