Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Irrfan Khan, who was undergoing treatment for Neuroendocrine tumour for the last two months, passed away at the age of 53 on April 29, 2020. The talented actor was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital for a colon infection, and on Wednesday he breathed his last.



Irrfan in an interview on the chat show *Son of Abish* opened up about... 👓 View full article