Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium co-star Saba Qamar: I really am at a loss for words

Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, who starred opposite Irrfan Khan in 2017's "Hindi Medium", said she is at loss of words with the untimely demise of her co-star. The 53-year-old actor lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday.



He was buried at the Versova graveyard in the afternoon. Saba... 👓 View full article

