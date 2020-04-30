Global  

Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium co-star Saba Qamar: I really am at a loss for words

Mid-Day Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, who starred opposite Irrfan Khan in 2017's "Hindi Medium", said she is at loss of words with the untimely demise of her co-star. The 53-year-old actor lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday.

He was buried at the Versova graveyard in the afternoon. Saba...
