Flypast and promotion for UK fund-raising hero 'Colonel' Tom as he turns 100
Thursday, 30 April 2020 () British World War Two veteran Captain Tom Moore, who has become a national hero after raising almost 30 million pounds for the health service, celebrates his 100th birthday on Thursday with an honorary promotion and two military flypasts.
