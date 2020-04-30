Global  

Flypast and promotion for UK fund-raising hero 'Colonel' Tom as he turns 100

Reuters India Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
British World War Two veteran Captain Tom Moore, who has become a national hero after raising almost 30 million pounds for the health service, celebrates his 100th birthday on Thursday with an honorary promotion and two military flypasts.
