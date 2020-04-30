Natalie Portman sends love to Irrfan Khan's loved ones
Thursday, 30 April 2020 () Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman has sent her love to the near and dear ones of Irrfan Khan, who died on Wednesday in Mumbai. Remembering Irrfan, Portman took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with the actor. In the photo, she is in a white bridal wear and is held by Irrfan, who is in a black and white suit with a...
Irrfan Khan, Star of 'Slumdog Millionaire,' 'Life of Pie,' Dead at 53 His death was confirmed by Hardly Anonymous Communications (HAC), the actor's PR agency. HAC, via statement Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in early 2018. According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' he had been in a Mumbai...