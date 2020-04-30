Global  

Rishi Kapoor’s last rites at Chandanwadi Electric Crematorium amid tight police security

Zee News Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday morning after a two-year-long battle with leukemia. He was 67. He was hospitalised last night after he complained of some breathing problem.
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Last rites of Rishi Kapoor performed at Chandanwadi crematorium

Last rites of Rishi Kapoor performed at Chandanwadi crematorium 01:46

 Mortal remains of Rishi Kapoor were brought to Chandanwadi crematorium for last rites on Apr 30. His family and friends including Randhir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived at the crematorium. Rishi Kapoor breathed his last at age of 67 at Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation...

See Photos: Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rajiv Kapoor and family reach hospital for Rishi Kapoor's last rites

See Photos: Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rajiv Kapoor and family reach hospital for Rishi Kapoor's last ritesApril 30 will be one of the saddest days in Hindi Cinema as one of its most beloved actors Rishi Kapoor left for the heavenly abode.
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimes

Rishi Kapoor passes away: Daughter Riddhima gets special permission to travel from Delhi to Mumbai

The Delhi Police has granted permission to Riddhima Sahni, daughter of actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away on Thursday morning, to travel to Mumbai for his last...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood Life

