Noel Gallagher Shares 'Lost' Oasis Song 'Don't Stop'

*Noel Gallagher* has shared a 'lost' *Oasis*, titled 'Don't Stop'.



The guitarist seemingly found the demo recording during a lockdown tidy up, uncovering a full box of unmarked CDs.



'Don't Stop' was recorded late in the Oasis lifespan, and it's a reflective Noel-sung missive, with some of those descending chord runs that pepper his work.



The lead guitar has a gentle touch to it, while the song itself has that bittersweet introspection that marks 'Slide Away', say.



Liam Gallagher is scarcely evident on the song, causing him to tweet:







Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz



— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 30, 2020







Well there’s something missing in this god almighty stew and it’s your brother your brother don’t forget your brother La as you were LG x



— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 30, 2020



