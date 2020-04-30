Global  

Noel Gallagher Shares 'Lost' Oasis Song 'Don't Stop'

Clash Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Noel Gallagher Shares 'Lost' Oasis Song 'Don't Stop'

*Noel Gallagher* has shared a 'lost' *Oasis*, titled 'Don't Stop'.

The guitarist seemingly found the demo recording during a lockdown tidy up, uncovering a full box of unmarked CDs.

'Don't Stop' was recorded late in the Oasis lifespan, and it's a reflective Noel-sung missive, with some of those descending chord runs that pepper his work.

The lead guitar has a gentle touch to it, while the song itself has that bittersweet introspection that marks 'Slide Away', say.

Tune in below.

Liam Gallagher is scarcely evident on the song, causing him to tweet:



Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 30, 2020



Well there’s something missing in this god almighty stew and it’s your brother your brother don’t forget your brother La as you were LG x

— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 30, 2020

