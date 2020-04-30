Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Delhi Police pays heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan

Delhi Police pays heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan

Zee News Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
The Delhi Police on Thursday joined thousands of cine lovers who paid their heartfelt tributes to two iconic actors of the Indian cinema – Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan – who died in a span of two days, leaving a vacuum which many feel will not be filled in several years to come.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: RIP Irrfan Khan: PM Modi, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher & others pay tribute

RIP Irrfan Khan: PM Modi, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher & others pay tribute 06:24

 Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai. The 53-year-old actor was hospitalized for colon infection. Tributes poured in for the Piku actor on his demise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the actory will be remembered for his ‘versatile performances’. President Ram Nath...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kareena Kapoor Khan mourns Irrfan Khan's untimely demise [Video]

Kareena Kapoor Khan mourns Irrfan Khan's untimely demise

Internationally acclaimed Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away early on Wednesday at the age of 54.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:15Published
Centre asks all employees to download Aarogya Setu app 'immediately' | Oneindia News [Video]

Centre asks all employees to download Aarogya Setu app 'immediately' | Oneindia News

India mourns untimely death of actor Irrfan Khan, he died aged 53; Condolences pour in from Bollywood and PM Modi for versatile actor Irrfan Khan; India death toll due to COVID-19 crosses 1000-mark;..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:44Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Nikkhil Advani remembers Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, says 'there will be jashan in heavens tonight'

April has turned out to be the most devastating month of the year. *On April 29*, the world lost an actor par excellence, Irrfan Khan. And today, the world has...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee NewsDNAIndiaTimes

Lata shares a RARE pic of Rishi as a child

Bollywood suffered yet another setback, after having lost Irrfan Khan yesterday, B-town woke up to the news of Rishi Kapoor passing away. Bollywood celebrities...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this