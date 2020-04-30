Delhi Police pays heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan
Thursday, 30 April 2020 () The Delhi Police on Thursday joined thousands of cine lovers who paid their heartfelt tributes to two iconic actors of the Indian cinema – Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan – who died in a span of two days, leaving a vacuum which many feel will not be filled in several years to come.
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai. The 53-year-old actor was hospitalized for colon infection. Tributes poured in for the Piku actor on his demise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the actory will be remembered for his ‘versatile performances’. President Ram Nath...
April has turned out to be the most devastating month of the year. *On April 29*, the world lost an actor par excellence, Irrfan Khan. And today, the world has... Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee News •DNA •IndiaTimes