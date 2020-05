Millie Mackintosh's pregnancy has been 'a real blessing' Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Millie Mackintosh welcomes a baby girl



Millie Mackintosh welcomes a baby girl The star has revealed her "darling girl" arrived on Friday (01.05.20), weighing a "very healthy seven pounds", and Millie is already looking forward to taking her.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:58 Published 21 hours ago You Might Like

Tweets about this