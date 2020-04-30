Listen: Megan Thee Stallion - 'Savage Remix' (feat. Beyoncé) Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

"Welcome to Houston..."



*Megan Thee Stallion* and *Beyoncé* spar on this new 'Savage' remix.



It's almighty clash of two Queens, with Beyoncé agreeing to completely overhaul 'Savage' for a special charity release.



All funds go towards COVID-19 relief in Houston, and Beyoncé rises to the occasion with some fantastic contributions.



Megan records some new raps, too, but in truth there's little she can do to avoid the spotlight falling on Bey.



Beyoncé spices up her lyrics with internet-savvy reference points, shouting out Demon Time, porn service Onlyfans, and the video-driven social media network TikTok, amongst others.



Wild and free, it's the sound of two icons cutting loose and having fun - and we are here for it.



Tune in now.



