Leah Lewis Wiki: Facts About the Actress Playing Ellie Chu on Netflix’s “The Half of It”
Thursday, 30 April 2020 () After some teen sleuthing drama, Leah Lewis is set to make her Netflix debut in The Half of It. The coming-of-age dramedy is already gaining attention for its LGBTQ romance plotline and its trio of talented main actors including Lewis, Daniel Diemer, and Alexxis Lemire. The Nancy Drew reboot star plays a wallflower student who helps the jock […]
The post Leah Lewis Wiki: Facts About the Actress Playing Ellie Chu on Netflix’s “The Half of It” appeared first on Earn The Necklace.