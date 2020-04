Recent related news from verified sources Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gets permission to travel from Delhi to Mumbai amid lockdown restrictions With flights and trains suspended due to coronavirus lockdown, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni will travel 1,400 kilometres by road to attend Rishi Kapoor’s funeral in...

Zee News 7 hours ago



RIP Rishi Kapoor: Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni secures police permission to travel to Mumbai; will make the journey by road Rishi Kapoor passed away today morning in Mumbai due to a breathing issue. His daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is going to travel by road to reach in time for the...

Bollywood Life 7 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this