Rishi Kapoor passes away: Daughter Riddhima gets special permission to travel from Delhi to Mumbai
Thursday, 30 April 2020 () The Delhi Police has granted permission to Riddhima Sahni, daughter of actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away on Thursday morning, to travel to Mumbai for his last rites amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, officials said.
"Along with Ridhima, five other people -- Bharat Sahni, Samara Sahni, Akshay Sahni and Drigalakshmi Rai --...
Late actor Rishi Kapoor's family and friends including Randhir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived at Chandanwadi crematorium on April 30. Rishi Kapoor's mortal remains will be brought here. Rishi Kapoor breathed his last at age of 67 at Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation...
