Trump Blasts Don Lemon, Joe Scarborough and Brian Williams in Late Night Frenzied Twitter Screed



Recent related videos from verified sources Where is Kim Jong-un? Trump Can't Say?



NORTH KOREA — Quoting U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, the BBC wrote that U.S. officials 'haven't seen' North Korea's leader since the 36-year-old last appeared in state media on April 12th; his.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:15 Published 4 hours ago Trump Executive Order Will 'Suspend Immigration' Into the US



Trump Executive Order Will 'Suspend Immigration' Into the US President Donald Trump announced the executive order in a Monday night tweet. Donald Trump, Twitter As of Tuesday morning, the White.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:34 Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Late Night Feels for Doctors Working Under Trump “Their only option is to play dumb and hope Trump gets distracted by a Filet-O-Fish or something,” Jimmy Kimmel joked Thursday night.

NYTimes.com 6 days ago



Trump Announces 60-Day Pause On Immigration For ‘Individuals Seeking Permanent Residency’ President Donald Trump announced at Tuesday’s White House task force briefing a temporary halt on immigration to the United States to protect American jobs...

Daily Caller 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this