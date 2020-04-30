Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Trump Blasts Don Lemon, Joe Scarborough and Brian Williams in Late Night Frenzied Twitter Screed

Trump Blasts Don Lemon, Joe Scarborough and Brian Williams in Late Night Frenzied Twitter Screed

Mediaite Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Trump Blasts Don Lemon, Joe Scarborough and Brian Williams in Late Night Frenzied Twitter ScreedPresident Donald Trump is mad as hell and he's not going to take it anymore. At least that appeared to be the case judging by a late-night Twitter screed in which he went after a number of cable news personalities who he feels have done him wrong.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Where is Kim Jong-un? Trump Can't Say? [Video]

Where is Kim Jong-un? Trump Can't Say?

NORTH KOREA — Quoting U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, the BBC wrote that U.S. officials 'haven't seen' North Korea's leader since the 36-year-old last appeared in state media on April 12th; his..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:15Published
Trump Executive Order Will 'Suspend Immigration' Into the US [Video]

Trump Executive Order Will 'Suspend Immigration' Into the US

Trump Executive Order Will 'Suspend Immigration' Into the US President Donald Trump announced the executive order in a Monday night tweet. Donald Trump, Twitter As of Tuesday morning, the White..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:34Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Late Night Feels for Doctors Working Under Trump

“Their only option is to play dumb and hope Trump gets distracted by a Filet-O-Fish or something,” Jimmy Kimmel joked Thursday night.
NYTimes.com

Trump Announces 60-Day Pause On Immigration For ‘Individuals Seeking Permanent Residency’

President Donald Trump announced at Tuesday’s White House task force briefing a temporary halt on immigration to the United States to protect American jobs...
Daily Caller

You Might Like


Tweets about this