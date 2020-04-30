Global  

SOHH Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts To Beyoncé Savage Remix Trending No. 1 + Getting 2.5 Million YouTube ViewsTexas hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion knows numbers don’t lie. The rap superstar has reacted to the immediate success of her and Beyoncé‘s new “Savage” remix. Meg’s Trending On Thursday, Stallion went to Instagram to geek out over the success. Meg revealed the record is trending on YouTube and already has over 2 million views. […]

The post Megan Thee Stallion Reacts To Beyoncé Savage Remix Trending No. 1 + Getting 2.5 Million YouTube Views appeared first on .
