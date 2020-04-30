Global  

BLANKS Returns With 'Silly People'

Clash Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
It's about the searching for meaning...

As it's often said, these are enormously strange times.

With lockdown removing the comforts of our daily lives, we're forced to look inwards, spending a lot of time with our thoughts.

It's at these times that the search for meaning, the need for grounding, becomes apparent - and it's becoming ever more elusive to find.

*BLANKS* seems to locate it in music. A rising songwriting force, his work is forever entwined to his own life, resulting in some lucid observations.

Sparks of inspiration dapple his work, and this is nowhere more apparent than on new single 'Silly People'.

Divinely inspired, 'Silly People' is gently melodic in a neatly coiled sense, while his lyrics pick apart the false ways in which people search for meaning.

He comments: “I see a lot of people around me, in online and offline life, who can’t stop talking about searching for meaning...”

“The funny thing is, though, these people seem to search in all the wrong places. They fill the void with meaningless experiences, something I recognise in myself too… We want immediate gratification, without having to work or wait for it. In the midst of living, we seem to forget how to actually enjoy it.”

Tune in now.

Blanks will headline London's Colours on October 10th.

Photo Credit: *Jantina Talsma*

