Chance The Rapper Celebrates Acid Rap 7-Year Anniversary: "Tag Someone This Mixtape Reminds You Of"

SOHH Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Chance The Rapper Celebrates Acid Rap 7-Year Anniversary: “Tag Someone This Mixtape Reminds You Of”Chicago rap entertainer Chance The Rapper knows how fast time flies by. The hip-hop heavyweight has lit up social media to celebrate the seven-year anniversary of his Acid Rap mixtape. Chance Remembers On Thursday, the Chi-Town native went to Instagram to share the unforgettable project’s artwork. Chance also encouraged his followers to share any reflections. […]

The post Chance The Rapper Celebrates Acid Rap 7-Year Anniversary: “Tag Someone This Mixtape Reminds You Of” appeared first on .
News video: Chance the Rapper Drops Collaboration 'Instagram Song 8' With Lil Wayne and Young Thug | Billboard News

Chance the Rapper Drops Collaboration 'Instagram Song 8' With Lil Wayne and Young Thug | Billboard News 01:08

 Chance the Rapper Drops Collaboration 'Instagram Song 8' With Lil Wayne and Young Thug | Billboard News

