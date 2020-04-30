Disney Unveils Character Face Masks With Proceeds Going To Charity
Thursday, 30 April 2020 () Disney has revealed their new cloth face masks! The Mouse House’s new masks feature many of your favorite Disney characters, including Baby Yoda, Forky, Minnie Mouse, Disney Princesses, and so much more. All masks come in packs of four, with different packs having one similar theme, and a price point of $19.99. They also come [...]
