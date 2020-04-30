Global  

Disney Unveils Character Face Masks With Proceeds Going To Charity

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Disney has revealed their new cloth face masks! The Mouse House’s new masks feature many of your favorite Disney characters, including Baby Yoda, Forky, Minnie Mouse, Disney Princesses, and so much more. All masks come in packs of four, with different packs having one similar theme, and a price point of $19.99. They also come [...]
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: JetBlue to Require Passengers to Wear Masks on Flights

JetBlue to Require Passengers to Wear Masks on Flights 00:19

 JetBlue announced it will now require all passengers to wear face masks or coverings on its flights, starting May 4. JetBlue is the first airline to implement this rule and says it will provide a small number of masks for those who are unable to get one.

