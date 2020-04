Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Wanted is getting fans excited! The “Glad You Came” boy band ignited a spark of comeback rumors after their official Facebook page updated with a new cover photo and profile picture on Thursday (April 30). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of The Wanted The British-Irish boy band, which debuted with their song “All [...] 👓 View full article