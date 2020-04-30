Global  

McDonald's Employee's TikTok Goes Viral After Revealing Why the McFlurry Spoon Is Shaped That Way

Just Jared Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Ever wonder why the McDonald’s McFlurry spoon is shaped like that!? Well, now we know the answer, thanks to this TikTok that went viral. A McDonald’s employee filmed the process of making the McFlurry which includes putting the ice cream in a cup, adding the candy pieces, adding the spoon, and then showing what the [...]
