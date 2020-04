Shannon Sharpe: Dennis Rodman is 'out of his mind' if he thinks he could guard LeBron



Dennis Rodman recently said he would be able to guard LeBron James in his prime. Saying 'LeBron is so easy to play, his game is simple.' Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that Rodman couldn't be farther..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:55 Published 1 day ago