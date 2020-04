Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Joe Biden is set to address the sexual assault allegation made against him by Tara Reade. The former Vice President of the United States and the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee will be interviewed on Friday’s episode of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, according to Deadline. Reade accused Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993 in an office [...] 👓 View full article