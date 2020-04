Gaming Ideology Dangerous Lies review: A Netflix thriller that does exactly what it says https://t.co/jrNlupgVoh https://t.co/15jNXvy0gE 4 minutes ago Indie Games Devel RT @Polygon: Netflix’s Dangerous Lies is full of exactly what it says on the tin https://t.co/gbIeY8k4h0 https://t.co/JhDTiyHma2 24 minutes ago License To Blog Dangerous Lies review: A Netflix thriller that does exactly what it says https://t.co/Rrb7I1MOzZ https://t.co/qbqe39MsuJ 42 minutes ago GamerIntel Netflix’s Dangerous Lies is exactly what it says on the tin https://t.co/i0WvuUorUm https://t.co/DLZ1FKKUek 1 hour ago Polygon Netflix’s Dangerous Lies is full of exactly what it says on the tin https://t.co/gbIeY8k4h0 https://t.co/JhDTiyHma2 2 hours ago