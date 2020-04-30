|
Gigi Hadid confirms baby on way with Zayn Malik
Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Supermodel Gigi Hadid on Thursday confirmed she was expecting a baby with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, saying the couple were both excited and happy.
