Drake Has New Music Dropping Tonight W/ Chris Brown, Young Thug, Future + Playboi Carti: “My 6th Studio Album Dropping Summer 2020!”

SOHH Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Drake Has New Music Dropping Tonight W/ Chris Brown, Young Thug, Future + Playboi Carti: “My 6th Studio Album Dropping Summer 2020!”OVO Sound boss Drake is gearing up to bless the rap game with some certified bangers. The hip-hop heavyweight has announced his new Dark Lane Demo Tapes is set to premiere online in the coming hours. Drake Pack The 6 God went online Thursday to break the massive news to fans. In addition to the […]

