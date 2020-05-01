Paul Rudd Introduces the 'Parks & Rec' Special as His Character Bobby Newport! (Video)
Friday, 1 May 2020 () Paul Rudd reunited with his Parks and Recreation family to introduce the special episode that the cast created while social distancing! The 51-year-old actor, who played Bobby Newport on the hit NBC comedy series, filmed a video to tell viewers how the special was made to raise money for Feeding America. “Hi, my name is [...]
Parks and Recreation - First Look at Social Distancing Special Benefit Episode
Five years after audiences said goodbye to one of the most beloved comedies in TV history, the fine citizens of Pawnee, Ind., are reuniting for NBC and Universal Television’s all-original “A Parks and Recreation...