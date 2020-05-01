Global  

Sonakshi Sinha answers awkward questions thrown by netizens on Instagram

Mid-Day Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
A bored Sonakshi Sinha asked netizens to throw her some awkward questions. A fan asked her if she was single? The actor replied, "Double. Hehe (sic)!" The actor then shared a mirror selfie to make the puzzled fan understand her reply. The interactive session brightened up her day as well as that of the fans. Like father...
👓 View full article
Sonakshi Sinha takes a ride to nowhere; clicks selfie in her parked car

In a bid to get a feel of the normal life, Sonakshi Sinha went to the parking lot of her Juhu home and sat in her favourite set of wheels for a while. The actor...
Mid-Day


