Sonakshi Sinha answers awkward questions thrown by netizens on Instagram
Friday, 1 May 2020 () A bored Sonakshi Sinha asked netizens to throw her some awkward questions. A fan asked her if she was single? The actor replied, "Double. Hehe (sic)!" The actor then shared a mirror selfie to make the puzzled fan understand her reply. The interactive session brightened up her day as well as that of the fans. Like father...
Donate towards #PMCARES fund by clicking on the link: https://m.p-y.tm/FFM-PMCARES For our 2nd hour of entertainment tap a heart for Bollywood ki Sona, Sonakshi Sinha with RJ Rohini and Shaandaar Shaan with RJ Karan Singh. Keep watching 100 Hours with 100 Stars, a nonstop tribute to COVID warriors....