I have not lost I have gained in every which way: Sutapa Sikdar's emotional post for late husband Irrfan Khan
Friday, 1 May 2020 () Late actor Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar took to social media to pen a healtfelt message for the actor, who passed away on Wednesday. She updated her Facebook display picture with an adorable picture of herself hugging Irrfan and captioned: "I have not lost I have gained in every which way...."
Irrfan Khan, Star of 'Slumdog Millionaire,' 'Life of Pie,' Dead at 53 His death was confirmed by Hardly Anonymous Communications (HAC), the actor's PR agency. HAC, via statement Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in early 2018. According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' he had been in a Mumbai...