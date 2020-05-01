Global  

I have not lost I have gained in every which way: Sutapa Sikdar's emotional post for late husband Irrfan Khan

Mid-Day Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Late actor Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar took to social media to pen a healtfelt message for the actor, who passed away on Wednesday. She updated her Facebook display picture with an adorable picture of herself hugging Irrfan and captioned: "I have not lost I have gained in every which way...."

Reacting to the post, several...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Irrfan Khan, Star of 'Slumdog Millionaire,' 'Life of Pie,' Dead at 53

Irrfan Khan, Star of 'Slumdog Millionaire,' 'Life of Pie,' Dead at 53 01:14

 Irrfan Khan, Star of 'Slumdog Millionaire,' 'Life of Pie,' Dead at 53 His death was confirmed by Hardly Anonymous Communications (HAC), the actor's PR agency. HAC, via statement Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in early 2018. According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' he had been in a Mumbai...

Recent related videos from verified sources

A look back at Irrfan Khan’s most iconic roles [Video]

A look back at Irrfan Khan’s most iconic roles

We celebrate the life of Irrfan Khan with a look back at some of his most iconic roles. World-renowned actor, Irrfan Khan, passes away at 53 years old.

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 01:06Published
Irrfan Khan, one of India's best crossover actors, dies at 53 [Video]

Irrfan Khan, one of India's best crossover actors, dies at 53

Khan, who fought a long battle with cancer, carved out a stellar career in Bollywood, Hollywood and other Western films.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:57Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Sutapa Sikdar's heartfelt message for Irrfan

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar recently took to Facebook to update her display picture with an adorable picture with her late husband and penned a heartfelt...
IndiaTimes

Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar's Facebook profile picture dedicated to late actor is winning the internet

Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar had updated her Facebook profile picture to an image with Irrfan Khan on Holi
DNA

