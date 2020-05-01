Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Anderson Cooper Announces Birth of His Baby Boy

Anderson Cooper Announces Birth of His Baby Boy

E! Online Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Anderson Cooper is happy to announce the arrival of his baby boy! On Thursday night, the CNN anchor shared the big news on his show Anderson Cooper 360 and revealed the first photo of his...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds gives birth to boy

Boris Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds gives birth to boy 01:08

 Boris Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds has given birth to a baby boy, the couple have announced. A spokeswoman for the Prime Minister and his partner said both mother and baby are “doing very well” after the birth in a London hospital. Mr Johnson, 55, and Ms Symonds, 32, announced in March that...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Flowers and gifts delivered to Number 10 amid baby news [Video]

Flowers and gifts delivered to Number 10 amid baby news

A hamper and bouquet of flowers are delivered to 10 Downing Street after it was announced on April 29 that Boris Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds had given birth to a baby boy. Downing Street said both..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published
British PM Johnson And Fiancée Welcome Baby Boy [Video]

British PM Johnson And Fiancée Welcome Baby Boy

Reuters reports good news for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his family. His fiancée, Carrie Symonds, gave birth to a baby boy at a London hospital on Wednesday. Their baby is premature,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published

Recent related news from verified sources

UK leader Boris Johnson, partner announce birth of baby boy

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of a baby boy. Johnson’s office says Symonds gave...
Seattle Times

UK PM's partner gives birth to baby boy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of their baby. Johnson's office says Symonds gave birth to a...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nerdy_guy18

khorey RT @PopCrave: Anderson Cooper announces the birth of his baby boy. 👶 https://t.co/WKcEIfNFdR 7 seconds ago

ObamaMama16

ObamaMama Anderson Cooper announces the birth of his son Wyatt: 'Our family continues.' https://t.co/fl3SQxJbSb 13 seconds ago

Andy_Burton

Andy Burton Anderson Cooper announces the birth of his son Wyatt: 'Our family continues' - CNN https://t.co/DLqfJcZbZU https://t.co/N0VmhoQmj4 19 seconds ago

NomKnots

F.Nero Anderson Cooper announces birth of his baby boy https://t.co/jjACJ4awse 20 seconds ago

tompkinstyle

Melissa A. Chown @andersoncooper - you have no idea what joy your news brought to me tonight! I have absolutely no doubt you will b… https://t.co/7n0PGSrheJ 23 seconds ago

MM47821446

Freedomfighter 🇨🇦 RT @enews: Anderson Cooper Announces Birth of His Baby Boy https://t.co/EJ4tSh7Yt0 28 seconds ago

SandyLeeTV

SandyLeeTV RT @TODAYshow: Anderson Cooper announces birth of baby boy https://t.co/BcHq4rqhZa 35 seconds ago

infinity10

infinity10 Anderson Cooper announces the birth of his son Wyatt: 'Our family continues' - CNN https://t.co/jUBRHH9GzW 59 seconds ago